Nestlé Jamaica supports Jamaica Red Cross

AS PART of a global partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Nestlé Jamaica Limited on Wednesday announced that it will donate over $10 million to the Jamaica Red Cross Society to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the monetary donation, Nestlé Jamaica Limited will also provide in kind, donations of products to the Jamaica Red Cross Society to the tune of $2.8 million.

The announcement between the two companies was made at a brief official cheque handover ceremony at the Nestlé Jamaica Ferry Pen head offices. During his remarks, Daniel Caron, Nestlé Jamaica country manager, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the citizens and communities in Jamaica, acknowledging:

“Nestlé Jamaica Limited has an essential role to play in the COVID-19 pandemic. At Nestlé, our purpose is to enhance the quality of life and contribute to a healthier future. Our responsibility to provide good nutrition extends especially to the most vulnerable populations – children, the elderly, and those with underlying medical conditions in Jamaica.”

As the COVID-19 crisis deepens, Nestlé Jamaica recognises that urgent help is required by emergency services and caregivers, and to strengthen healthcare systems. Nestlé’s donation to the Jamaica Red Cross Society is intended primarily to support the following:

• Livelihoods and basic needs – Ensuring food security to the vulnerable populations who have lost income due to quarantine or illness.

• Health – Communicating epidemic control at all levels, transport via ambulances and psychosocial support for the affected.

During the handover ceremony, Hope Monroe, president of the Jamaica Red Cross Society, stated, “The COVID-19 pandemic is not only a public-health crisis, but a humanitarian crisis that is impacting the health, lives, and livelihood of people around the world.”