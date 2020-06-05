PM announces up to 50 people may now attend weddings, funerals

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that more people will now be allowed to attend weddings and funerals.

At a press conference at Jamaica House on Friday, the Prime Minister said effective from June 7-30, the maximum number of persons who can attend weddings and funerals will be 50.

However, there must be a 'social distance' of six feet between each person.

Previously, only 15 people could attend these functions.

However, the Prime Minister said the 15-person limit will remain in place at the graveside for burial.

