Police oversight bureau probing Cockburn Pen fatal shooting

The police’s Inspectorate and Professional Responsibility Oversight Bureau is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man allegedly by the police on York Avenue in St Andrew this morning.

The deceased has been identified by the police as 22-year-old Germaine Ferguson, otherwise called ‘Shawn’, of Sam Sharpe Drive, Kingston 11 and Enfield, St Mary.

The police report that about 8:10 a.m., members of a team were involved in a confrontation with a group of men, during which Ferguson was shot.

According to the police, a Ruger semi-automatic pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition was seized in the incident.

Residents protested the shooting damaging two marked police service vehicles, burnt a private motor car and also injured a passing motorist with stones and other projectiles.

They also mounted roadblocks in the area.

Additional police-military support was called in and the situation brought under control.

The police say in recent days, the community has experienced heightened tension following the murder of 28-year-old Rando Gunn otherwise called ‘Kino’, a vendor of Hagley Park Road, St Andrew.

According to the police, the community has been impacted by an inter-gang feud between the York Avenue and Mahoe Drive gangs.

The police report that Gunn was shot and killed by gunmen at his stall on Mahoe Drive, Kingston 11 on Tuesday about 9:20 a.m.

This resulted in an increased police presence to enhance the safety of the residents.

One man has since been taken into custody in relation the Gunn’s murder and two others are being listed as persons of interest in the matter.

They are:

* Dexter Steele, 30, of York Avenue, Kingston 11, who is also one of the top ten most wanted in the St Andrew South Division.

* Twenty-eight-year-old Mathew Hemmings, otherwise called ‘Wrong Move’, also of York Avenue, Kingston 11. He was released from police custody on Friday, May 29.

Steele and Hemmings are being urged to turn themselves in to the Hunts Bay Police Station by 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.

