Staff, residents at St Thomas Infirmary tested for COVID-19

Mayor of Morant Bay, Michael Hue, says the Thomas Municipal Corporation is awaiting the results of COVID-19 testing for staff and residents at the St Thomas Infirmary.

Hue says the corporation is doing all it can to keep persons safe.

He says the local authority has taken to providing transportation for staff as part of safety precaution for personnel and residents.

Last month, a worker at the St Ann Infirmary tested positive for the virus, triggering heightened health and safety measures at these facilities across the island.

Jamaica has recorded 591 cases of COVID-19.

