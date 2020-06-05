Suspected drowning in Manchester
Published:Friday | June 5, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Fifteen-year-old Raheem Campbell, of Huddersfield district, Manchester is suspected to have drowned at Pike district in the parish on Tuesday.
The police report that about 1:20 p.m., Raheem went to a river with friends where he allegedly got into difficulties and drowned.
The police were summoned and the body was removed to the morgue.
