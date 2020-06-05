Suspected drowning in Manchester

Fifteen-year-old Raheem Campbell, of Huddersfield district, Manchester is suspected to have drowned at Pike district in the parish on Tuesday.

The police report that about 1:20 p.m., Raheem went to a river with friends where he allegedly got into difficulties and drowned.

The police were summoned and the body was removed to the morgue.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.