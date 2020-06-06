11-year-old girl shot in Arnett Gardens

An 11-year-old girl is in hospital after being shot in Arnett Gardens, St Andrew.

The shooting happened on Friday afternoon near a section of the community called Mexico.

According to the child's grandmother, Annette Johnson, she was on her way to buy a drink at a nearby shop when she was shot.

Gunmen reportedly entered to the community and opened fire indiscriminately.

"I was inside when she said she want a juice from next door. Her mother gave her $100 to buy the juice. I was in the house when I hear shot a fire," she told The Gleaner.

"By the time me come out come look, mi see har a walk a come and see she get shot. They were firing wildly. She is now in the hospital," she continued.

