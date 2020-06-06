19 additional COVID-19 recoveries, one new confirmed case

The Health and Wellness Ministry is reporting that Jamaica has recorded 19 new COVID-19 recoveries and one new confirmed positive case in the past 24 hours.

It says this gives the island a 68 per cent recovery rate, as the total number of persons released from care moves to 404 and the number of confirmed cases to 596.

The new confirmed case is a 41-year-old male of a St Catherine address, who is a contact of a confirmed case.

The case brings to 218 the number of cases classified as contacts of confirmed cases.

In addition, Jamaica now has 96 imported cases; 27 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 235 cases linked to a workplace cluster; and 20 under investigation.

Some 341 or 57% of the confirmed cases are females and 255 or 43% are males.

They range in ages from two months to 87 years.

The Ministry says Jamaica’s testing numbers are now up to 14,223, with 230 new samples tested in the last 24 hours.

In addition to the 596 positives, there are 13,595 negatives and 32 pending.

