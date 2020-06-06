BCIC lends a helping hand - Company distributes 100 care packages downtown

The ICD Group and its subsidiaries, British Caribbean Insurance Company (BCIC) and MultiCare Youth Foundation, distributed 350 care packages to communities surrounding their headquarters on Labour Day, May 23. The packages contained face masks, essential food items and toiletries.

BCIC took the opportunity to give back to communities in the vicinity of its head office on Duke Street in keeping with its campaign theme #HereForYou. The BCIC team distributed 100 care packages through coordination with the St Andrew Scot’s Kirk United Church and the Duke Street Restoration Project team.

“BCIC has been downtown since its inception, over 50 years ago, and continuing to support and remain connected to the community is imperative to us,” said Managing Director Peter Levy. “Lending a helping hand along Duke Street and neighbouring communities where our headquarters has always been located wasn’t even a second thought ... because it’s home.”

The ICD Group and MultiCare Youth Foundation served 250 packages to the residents of Fleet and Higholborn streets in the vicinity of the companies’ Harbour Street location.

The following is a pictorial highlight of the day’s activities.