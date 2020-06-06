Chang condemns killing of Manchester mom in domestic dispute

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang is condemning the brutal killing of Shanna-Lee Bailey during a domestic dispute in the community of Heartease in Mandeville, Manchester.

The mother was found in blood in her house.

READ: Mother of five killed in domestic dispute

Chang, in a statement, noted that domestic violence, which perpetuates cycles of criminal and violent activities, has been under the Ministry’s radar for some time.

It is alleged, he said, under the government’s stay-at-home order that “there has been an increased level of interpersonal violence as well as human trafficking and we are sensitising our police officers to deal with these issues”.

He added that the Ministry is moving towards increased social intervention programmes in targeted communities and schools to promote peace management initiatives among citizens.

“We are even remodelling our police stations to include an interview room where reports of domestic violence or possible cases of domestic violence may be discussed privately”, Chang said.

In extending condolences to the family of the deceased, he said tragedies of this kind are heartrending and with the aid of the security forces, justice will be served.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.