Family of Jodian Fearon vows to continue the fight for justice as she is laid to rest

Portia Green-Haughton, the mother of late Jodian Fearon, says her family will not give up on their fight for justice, as the first time mom was laid to rest today.

Fearon died under controversial circumstances after giving birth in April.

Family members, including Fearon’s infant daughter Peyton-Grace Senior, wore T-shirts with the slogan “#JusticeforJodian at today’s thanksgiving service.

At the front of the church was a giant wreath with the words 'Justice for Jodian'.

Green-Haughton said she saw her daughter’s lifeless body for the first time mom today.

She said she was broken and hurt as she delivered her “princess” eulogy.

“I am confident God will give us the strength to fight for justice for Jodian and Peyton-Grace. The family is also seeking legislative changes which would ensure that this painful situation will never be encountered by any other family,” she said.

