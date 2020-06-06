Ganja valued at over $10 million seized in Manchester

The police are reporting the seizure of over 2,500 pounds of ganja on the Alligator Pond main road in Manchester.

It is reported that about 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Narcotics Police and members of the Jamaica Defence Force conducted an anti-narcotics operation and 2,566 pounds of compressed ganja was found in bushes.

According to the police, the drugs have an estimated street value of approximately over $10 million.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

The police are appealing to anyone with information about the seizure to contact them at 876-923- 5729, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

