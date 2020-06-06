Jamaican businesses invited to take part in Chinese Canton Fair

CHINESE AUTHORITIES will proceed with the 127th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, to be held online from June 15 to 24.

Powered by advanced information technology, the Canton Fair will provide around-the-clock online services for product promotion, matchmaking and business negotiations, enabling both Chinese and international businesses to place orders remotely. Registration is free of charge.

China will focus on the importance of both import and export, provide a platform to link production, supply and marketing, actively mobilise all forces, improve technical levels, expand the scopes of beneficiary enterprises, improve supporting services, enhance the online experience for all the participants, and strive to hold an online Canton Fair featuring “special significance, special measures, and special excitement”.

More than 400,000 international buyers have been invited. Tens of thousands of buyers and exhibitors will have full communication and interaction within 10 days.

“We welcome, as usual, all businesses and merchants from all over the world to be a part of this great event,” the fair’s organisers said.

SIXTEEN MAJOR CATEGORIES

There are 50 exhibition sections that cover 16 major categories in the National Pavilion, to include electronics and household electrical appliances; lighting equipment; vehicles and spare parts; hardware and tools; machinery; building materials; chemical products; energy resources; consumer goods; gifts; textiles and garments; shoes; home decorations; office supplies, cases and bags, and recreation products; food; medicines, medical devices and health products.

The International Pavilion will display six major categories: electronics and household electrical appliances; building materials and hardware; machinery equipment; food and drink; household items; fabrics and home textiles.

Powered by advanced information technology, organisers have established an online exhibition platform on the official website www.cantonfair.org.cn.

About 25,000 exhibitors who have their booths confirmed in this session will display online, according to their exhibition sections. Fair organisers will provide live streaming services, matchmaking and activities on third party platforms.

All buyers, including those from Jamaica, can register or log in on the official website of Canton Fair, to join various activities online at www.cantonfair.org.cn.

