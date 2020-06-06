St Andrew construction worker charged with murder

Fifty-year-old Silbert Willis, otherwise called ‘Black Apple’, a construction worker of Rainford Road, Kingston 11 has been charged by the St Andrew South Police with murder.

The charge stemmed from an incident in his community on Wednesday, April 15 in which he allegedly stabbed a 51-year-old man, killing him.

He was arrested and subsequently charged following a ruling from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

His court date is being arranged.

