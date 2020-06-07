Couple, 2-year-old son found dead in St Thomas

The police in St Thomas are probing a suspected murder-suicide involving a member of the Jamaica Defence Force.

The bodies of soldier Lexton Clayton, her boyfriend Kymani Taylor and their two-year-old son Tyler were found this morning in bushes in the community of Pear Tree River, Port Morant.

The bodies were badly burnt.

Information is that Clayton was last seen on Friday afternoon.

Personnel from the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the JDF are still at the scene.

