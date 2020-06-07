Full Text | MAJ wants mandatory COVID-19 testing for tourists

The Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ) says it is categorically against tourists coming to Jamaica without mandatory COVID-19 testing.

The association says the Government should reconsider its position on the matter and to stay on a path that incorporates sound medical principles.

The MAJ argues that the relatively low number of COVID-19 cases in Jamaica is the result of hard work and expenditure by the Government as well as sacrifices made by Jamaicans.

Jamaica has recorded 596 confirmed cases with 404 recoveries.

“All of these heroic efforts were based on sound public health principles and abandonment of these principles now will likely result in a reversal of the gains made in the last three months,” a MAJ spokesperson said in a statement.

“While recognising that the economy must be reopened, and while recognising that the said reopening has to include welcoming visitors and returning residents to our shores, the reopening of our economy must be done in a manner that includes the adherence to sound public health principles,” the spokesperson added.

Full Statement

The Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ) notes with grave concern the recent announcement by the Prime Minister, that tourists and other non-nationals, coming to Jamaica as of June 15 2020, will not be required to be tested for COVID-19.



The relatively low number of cases currently in Jamaica is a result of much hard work and expenditure of resources by the Government of Jamaica. Not to mention the sacrifices made by all Jamaicans in every sphere of life. All of these heroic efforts were based on sound public health principles and abandonment of these principles now will likely result in a reversal of the gains made in the last three months.



For tourism to remain viable, from an economic point of view, airplanes must fly with a full complement of passengers. Such passengers must be in close proximity to one another and these conditions can potentially lead to the spread of the disease to many persons. If an asymptomatic COVID-19 person is preparing to board a flight, it would be in the best interest of the airline to know this status. Not to mention the peace of mind of the persons having to travel on that plane, and the peace of mind of the hotel workers who are going to receive these guests.



This can be done if international conventions agree to have persons who are going to travel overseas be included in a cohort of persons with easy access to PCR testing. Testing points can be established, and if the persons test negative, they can then be issued with a ‘COVID-19 travel passport’, which would be vetted by airline personnel prior to the boarding of the plane.



In the weeks ahead, tourist destinations will be divided into two groups based on whether their visitors have not or have been tested for COVID-19. In the months ahead, these same groups may very well be identified by whether the destination has experienced a surge in cases or has remained relatively free of the disease. Jamaica, if only from a tourism marketing standpoint, should aim to be in the latter group.



While recognising that the economy must be reopened, and while recognising that the said reopening has to include welcoming visitors and returning residents to our shores, the reopening of our economy must be done in a manner that includes the adherence to sound public health principles.

The MAJ categorically states that it is opposed to tourists coming to our shores without mandatory testing. We advise the Government to revisit this issue and to stay on a path that incorporates sound medical principles.

