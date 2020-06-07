Government looking at low cost insurance for tourists

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, says discussions are in the final stages with insurance and global logistics providers to enable travellers who test positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) to be quickly isolated and repatriated.

The move comes as the country prepares to reopen the sector for business beginning June 15.

“I want to make the point that we have done checks around and Jamaica is the only country in the Caribbean and arguably, the only one in the Americas that has taken on this responsibility now, to begin those negotiations and discussions with insurance and global logistics providers,” he noted.

“I met one of those groups in London a few years ago…and among the many things they do is to provide quick response to remove distress situations and to deal with medical emergencies,” he noted.

Bartlett was speaking during a digital press conference on Friday.

He said that the discussions are focused on a programme “that will enable low cost coverage for visitors who come into the country.”

“Without trying to give the full figure, I can assure you it will be less than US$20 per person for that coverage, which will allow them to be rescued and be repatriated once there is a positive case of COVID-19,” he noted.

Meanwhile, he assured that the health of tourism workers will be safeguarded.

He said that all workers will have access to a trained, onsite COVID-19 safety point person and an onsite or on call medical professional.

“This combination of resources will provide workers with the resources they need for quick health consultations, isolation and testing if required,” he said.

- JIS News

