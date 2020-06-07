National Security Ministry receives personal protective equipment valued at $2 million

The Ministry of National Security has received personal protective equipment valued at over $2 million from the Chinese community in Jamaica to assist frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Portfolio Minister, Dr Horace Chang, expressed gratitude to the Chinese community for their continuous support and contribution during this time.

“We appreciate this gesture as it will support the Ministry’s effort to ensure that our frontline workers are protected as they seek to protect the community during this COVID-19 Pandemic,” said Chang during a handover ceremony at the Ministry’s Oxford Road offices on Thursday.

“The Chinese community has contributed greatly by not only providing equipment but also by continuing to provide care packages and jobs to Jamaicans in need,” Chang added.

Meanwhile, Stephen Lyn Kee Chow, CEO of Pickapeppa Company Limited and a representative of the Chinese community said, “the donation is a token of our love for Jamaica. We hope that the equipment will help to protect and keep our security force and health workers safe as the go about their daily tasks amid the pandemic.”

Lyn Kee Chow said the Chinese community would continue to do its part to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.