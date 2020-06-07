Pray today and change your world Pray today and change your world

WOULDN’T YOU love to wake up tomorrow and hear that the entire world was ‘back to normal’ and that the challenges that we had been dealing with were finally settled? I think everyone would reply with a resounding ‘YES!’

My question, then, is … are you praying about it?

Some of you may still answer yes, though more defeatedly, as if all the prayers you’ve said haven’t changed one thing lately. Well, I’m here to encourage you that transformation will only happen through prayer because prayer is an essential tool for us to live a remarkable life. As people of God, we flourish when we have a good prayer life.

Moses prayed, and God spared Israel from judgement. Joshua prayed, and God caused the sun to stand still. Hannah prayed, and God removed her infertility and gave her a baby boy. Elijah prayed, and God sent fire down from heaven. Peter prayed, and God raised Dorcas from the dead. We can pray, and God will do mighty things through us. We are in the same category as those persons. The scriptures say, “Elijah was a man just like us. He prayed that it would not rain. And it did not rain for three and a half years.” (James 5:17.)

So, let’s look at the first two ingredients of a powerful prayer life so that we can start to see change in our lives, in God’s timing:

1. Worship God as Father

First, we must forget about self and glorify God, our Father. In a way, we are praying in agreement with our brothers and sisters in Christ. God is the Father of all but not Father of all. In order for God to be our Father, we must receive Jesus as Lord and Saviour. “Yet, to all who did receive him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God.” (John 1:12 NIV.) In God, there is a relationship connection. We are confident in prayer because of this connection. God is a good Father.

2. Commit to partnership with God

“… your kingdom come, your will be done on Earth as it is in heaven.” (Matthew 6:10, NIV). The word ‘kingdom’ refers to rule and dominion. It is a request for God’s rule to be over us. The ‘kingdom of God’ means the place where He has dominion. This statement is twofold. First:

a. Give God supreme rule in my life.

Before we became Christians, we ruled our own lives and did as we pleased. The issue of salvation is who will sit on the throne of our lives. We must step aside and give the throne of our life to Jesus, let Him rule, and declare, like Paul in Philippians 1:21 (NIV), “For to me, to live is Christ.” It means our kingdom goes, and God’s kingdom comes.

b. Ask God to have supreme rule in the lives of others.

As Christians, we are called to also pray for those around us. Our relationship with God and our access to God put us in prime position to intercede for others. Intercession is prayer that pleads with God for our needs and the needs of others. Intercession also involves taking hold of God’s will and refusing to let go until it comes to pass. It is looking for God’s will for other people and praying to Him. World change comes through intercession. “I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people — for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.” (1 Timothy 2:1.)

Powerful prayers begin with putting God’s will first for ourselves and others.

