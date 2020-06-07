St Andrew man charged following gun seizure

A man was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a gun at his St Andrew house on Saturday.

He is 28-year-old Damarlo Garrick, otherwise called ‘Dammy’, of Collins Close.

The police report that about 10:30 p.m., a team was on operation in the area when Garrick was seen acting in a manner that arouse their suspicion.

The police say he was accosted and the area searched and a 9mm Browning pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds and one .38 round of ammunition were found in a multi-colored bag.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.

