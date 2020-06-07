Water restrictions imposed in sections of St Mary due to drought

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that production output levels at its Iterboreale facility in St Mary are being negatively impacted by low yields brought on by the drought conditions.

The agency says the situation has affected the distribution of water supply to the communities of Harthill, Enfield and Annotto Bay.

In an effort to effectively service these communities, the NWC is advising that it will be implementing a water supply schedule as part of the next phase of its drought mitigation measures.

The NWC says the schedule is necessary for the rebuilding of storage levels and will take effect on Monday, June 8, as follows:

* Harthill and its environs will be supplied on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 6:00 p.m to 6:00 a.m.

* Annotto Bay and its environs will be supplied with water on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 6:00 a.m to 10:00 p.m., with 24-hour supply on Wednesdays and Sundays.

* Enfield and its environs will be supplied on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 6:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m and 10:00 p.m to 6:00 a.m., with 24-hour supply on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The NWC says the schedule will be assessed and the required adjustments made, based on the prevailing water levels.

