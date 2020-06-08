Manchester mom and 4-year-old daughter reported missing

Thirty-two-year-old Angella Gayle and her daughter 4-year-old Brianna Walker, both of New Green district in Manchester, have been reported missing since Saturday.

Gayle is of a brown complexion, stout build and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, while Brianna is of a brown complexion, slim build and is about 4 feet 3 inches tall.

The police report that Gayle and her daughter were last seen at home sometime after 8:00 p.m.

Their mode of dress at the time they went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Angella Gayle and Brianna Walker is being asked to contact the Mandeville Police at 876-625-3423, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

