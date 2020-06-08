Mixed reactions from students about the resumption of physical classes

Kavarly Arnold and Ashley Anguin, Gleaner Writers

Students sitting Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) examinations next month have expressed mixed views about returning to the classroom.

After months of being away from the physical classroom, teaching resumed today for students sitting Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) examinations, scheduled to get under way on July 13.

The CSEC and CAPE refresher programme will end on July 3.

Schools were closed in March by the Government as part of efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Since then, students had to adjust to online learning via various mediums such as Zoom, Google Classrooms, and WhatsApp.

Here are some reactions from students:

Jaden Hewitt, student council president at Cornwall College:

"I am concerned about the whole process of going back to school, however, I am content that our ministries of health and education have been putting the necessary measures in place as well as the school administration.

“There are some students who just want to get it over with, but on the other hand, there are students who believe the whole examinations process and reopening of schools is too risky and that they should not be leaving the safety and comfort of their homes, especially when the health ministry has been warning that there might be a spike.

"I am also concerned about the move of the exam date from July 27 to the 13. The minister initially indicated that the 27th date would have been better for the facilitation of SBA coverage and revision. His response that Jamaica wanted to get exams out of the way before Independence does not sit well with me, and I think the minister needs to expound more where that is concerned.”

Owen Dixon, student council president at William Knibb Memorial High School:

"Personally, I am not (scared) but the sixth-form cohort said they are distorted and feel completely unsafe with the conditions that will be provided. The students are more concerned about mixing and mingling, but the school did reassure us that certain protocols will be put in place like masks and hand sanitisers, however, we were told we should bring them ourselves.

"The six-feet apart (social distancing) wouldn't really affect the teaching and learning process. However, with the stigma that surrounds the coronavirus, the students will be afraid, and that would kinda draw their focus from learning. I think we will be ready, but the whole situation will be a drawback for me.”

Tiana Wilson, student council president at Mount Alvernia High School:

"Students are saying that they are fearful of persons coming back from different backgrounds and may have the virus. They are concerned about being in the same space as so many persons. However, Ms (Stacy) Reynolds (Mount Alvernia principal) said they have put in measures for the necessary precautions like wear masks and bring hand sanitisers. Persons are saying that they don't care. They are still afraid,”

When asked about the education ministry and school administration listening to the voice of the students, Wilson added: "No, because the recent changes in exam dates is something that students are really concerned about. The question of why they constantly changing exam date is being asked.

“It's putting them off, and students are now hoping that the recently scheduled date is now final. However, there are pros and cons, so while you have to do exams earlier so that it can be marked to get results in August, on the other hand, online classes are resourceful, but not effective, because we are used to the classroom.

"For me, I'm not mentally ready for exams, and now we will have to cram everything into a month. What I say to the students is that they are to study more, build groups, stress their teachers. They should do that because the exam dates are set."

Brandon Currie, sixth-form student at Herbert Morrison Technical High School:

"It is hard on us because we have to provide everything for ourselves even food. It is a rush thing, so it is hard on us as students. Financially, it is even harder because in the coronavirus pandemic, some of our parents and guardians are out of jobs and can't find the money for us to go back to school.”

Peter Sinclair, sixth-form student at Cornwall College:

"It will be hard to cope ... because even with me, I love to be interacting with my teachers in a certain range, asking questions when I need answers. Now, to see that we should always maintain six feet, it will pose a challenge," said Sinclair, who is a goalkeeper for the 2019 daCosta Cup team.

"It's a bit new (COVID protocols), so it will take a while to get used to. There will be all types of persons from different backgrounds, and we won't know where and who they have been around, so we just have to follow the precautionary measures because they may pose a threat."

