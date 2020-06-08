Scotiabank offers zero-rated data access for its mobile banking app

Scotiabank has announced a zero-rated data access to the newly relaunched Scotiabank Mobile App via both telecommunications networks – Digicel and FLOW.

This move, according to a communiqué by the bank, is to encourage the increased use of digital transactions.

David Noel, president and CEO of Scotia Group, said that the institution prioritised easier access as part of its ongoing digital transformation programme to better serve customers.

“Digital banking is an important part of our service offering, especially now as we work to contain the COVID-19 virus. Managing data charges has been a challenge for some customers, especially those who are facing financial difficulty, and we have now removed that obstacle for them,” Noel said. “We believe this will be even more important as we embrace a more digital future.”

Special services

Executive Vice-President of Retail Banking Audrey Tugwell Henry informed that the mobile banking app also offers services which are not available in-branch, including utility bill payments and mobile phone top up. Customers can check accounts balances, access statements and transfer funds to other banks.

“Additionally,” Henry said, “for those customers who have Internet access, we are strongly encouraging them to sign up for online banking which is also convenient, low-cost and, most important, keep persons physically distant to minimise any potential exposure to the coronavirus.”

Customers must have a data plan in order to access this option, but using the Scotia Caribbean Mobile App is zero-rated and will not attract data charges. This latest offer follows the recent upgrade of the Scotia mobile banking app in March 2020.

While online and mobile banking adoption has been growing steadily in recent years, the bank has seen a marked increase in recent weeks as customers seek to find ways to conduct necessary transactions while observing the recommended physical-distancing guidelines.

Online and mobile banking transactions now account for approximately 22 per cent of Scotiabank’s total transactions, while in-branch transactions now account for 10 per cent.