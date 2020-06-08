Semi-automatic pistol, ammunition seized in Kingston
Published:Monday | June 8, 2020 | 10:22 AM
The police are reporting the recovery of a .380 semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing two .380 rounds of ammunition at an open lot along 6th Street in Kingston on Sunday.
The Denham Town Police indicated that about 12:30 a.m., a team was on patrol in the area when they saw a group of men.
The men were approached by the police but they ran away.
A search was carried out in the area and the firearm found.
No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.
