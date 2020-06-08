St James man dies after falling from ladder

Thirty-five-year-old Teniel Wilson of Grange Pen, Lilliput in St James died after he fell from a ladder in his community on Saturday.

The police report that about 3:20 p.m., Wilson was seen on a ladder in a tree fixing an electrical wire while using a cellphone.

He then fell from the ladder and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

