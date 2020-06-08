Thieves rob wholesale of $5m

The operator of the St John’s Wholesale Liquor and More Limited suffered a multimillion-dollar break-in late last month.

According to proprietor Marlon Morris, on Friday, May 29, he securely locked up the business. Upon returning to work the following morning, he discovered that thieves gained entry by breaching the door to the front of the building on St John’s Road, St Catherine.

The police were contacted and checks revealed that the thieves made off with phonecards, liquor, and cash totalling $5 million.

Morris said that the weekend heist was the second major hit on the 12-year-old business in 2020. This year has brought the greatest struggle, said Morris.

The beleaguered businessman said that he hopes for closure as the first matter is still being investigated.

Meanwhile, he has sought to reinforce his business with tougher security measures in place. St John’s Wholesale currently employs 13 persons.

The Spanish Town Police Station is conducting ongoing investigations.