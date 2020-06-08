Traffic changes coming for Michael Manley Boulevard

Works to construct a sea wall along a section of the Michael Manley Boulevard in Kingston will result in lane closures and traffic diversions over the next few months.

Starting Wednesday, the National Works Agency says traffic will be redirected from the driving lanes heading into downtown Kingston onto those taking traffic towards the Norman Manley International Airport at Paradise Street (Rae Town traffic lights).

The carriageway will be converted to facilitate two-way traffic between Paradise Street and Flag Circle roundabout, located at the Lower South Camp Road intersection.

The traffic changes will remain in place until mid-September.

The adjustments, which will affect an approximate 600 metre section of the roadway, will facilitate extensive civil works being done to rehabilitate drainage features, sea defence infrastructure, and the local fishing beach.

Motorists will be able to avoid the construction area by using Windward Road and Victoria Avenue.

The works, which are being implemented by contractors S & G Road Surfacing Materials, form part of the Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project.

The World Bank-funded initiative is being managed by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).

NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, says that the JSIF and the contractors have been instructed to ensure that traffic along the affected section of road is separated with an appropriate median barrier and that the relevant safety warning and directional signs are posted along the area.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.