UDC attractions remain closed

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) says all attractions owned and operated by the state agency and its subsidiary, the St Ann Development Company, remain closed at this time.

However, the UDC says they are being readied for a safe reopening.

The agency notes that preparations are in line with the guidelines developed with the Government through the Ministry of Tourism, which it says are intended to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the tourism industry reopens.

The UDC says it is, therefore, in the process of implementing measures such as physical distancing protocols, sanitisation stations, digitisation of services and staff training as it prepares to reopen to the public.

Frank McKoy, who leads the UDC Response and Recovery Task Force, said in a statement that “we are now presented with opportunities to use technology to reengineer UDC’s business operations within the context of the digital environment.”

The public is reminded that UDC-owned attractions are as follows:

* Dunn’s River Falls and Park

* Green Grotto Caves & Attractions

* Ocho Rios Bay Beach

* Reach Falls

* Pearly Beach West

* Long Bay Beach Park

* Bluefield’s Beach Park

* Turtle River Park

* Walter Fletcher Beach

* Laughing Waters / Protocol House

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.