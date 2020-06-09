EOJ restarts recruitment of election day workers

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says it has resumed the process of recruiting election day workers.

The EOJ says it is seeking honest, non-partisan, civic-minded persons to fill the posts.

General elections are due next year but there have been speculations that the polls may be held this year.

Who can apply

* Must be at least 18.

*Able to read and write well.

* At least a secondary level education.

* Successful applicants will be trained and compensated.

How to apply

* Interested persons may visit their constituency office to apply.

* Visit www.eoj.com.jm.

* Call 876-9220425-9.

