KSAC minority caucus outvoted in resolution for 90-day response to questions

After a near two-hour long debate, members of the minority caucus of the Kingston and St Andrew Corporation (KSAMC) today failed to have a resolution passed for questions tabled in sittings to be answered within 90 days.

The resolution, moved by minority leader Andrew Swaby and seconded by his colleague Eugene Kelly, was defeated by 20 votes to 14.

The People’s National Party (PNP) councillors argued that they are yet to receive responses to about 75 per cent of the approximately 350 questions they have submitted over the past three years.

“On your campaigns, we talk about transparency, we talk about the democratic process, we talk about participation. Answering questions, Your Worship, is a part of the democratic process, indeed a critical part,” Swaby told Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams during the corporation’s general council meeting at the Jamaica Conference Centre.

Swaby said he is yet to receive responses to questions he submitted in 2017, regarding the amount of money spent so far on the refurbishing of the Ward Theatre.

However, Williams countered saying this information was outlined in the minutes of the meeting for June 2018.

Meanwhile, Kelly noted that he is yet to receive a response to questions he asked regarding a proposed family park in St William Grant Park.

“After the CHASE Fund had put aside over $20 million, put it away, put it there, set and ready for the KSAC to have it done, there was an election and a change of government and I simply wanted to know why did we not continue with the building of that family park,” he said.

But Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillors accused the movers of the resolution of political grandstanding.

“When I take into consideration the last eight months leading up to today, I am compelled to ask what is the true objective of the minority,” JLP Councillor Kari Douglas questioned.

She noted that there was sufficient evidence to show that effort has been made to accommodate and respond to questions.

According to Douglas, in March 2020, more than 20 questions were asked by Swaby and they were answered within a month.

“Is the interest of the minority to use this as a tool as they have done in the past to gain cheap political mileage?” Douglas asked.

The mayor also questioned the motive of the minority councillors.

“There is no basis for saying that we have not been answering questions,” said Williams.

He said after the minority councillors expressed concerns that they were not receiving the answers to their questions.

“For five months, we have not seen a single question,” he said.

“I must ask therefore, are we interested in the answer to the question or are we interested in politicising the issue?” he said.

