BOJ warns against unauthorised electronic payment providers

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is warning the public against unauthorised providers of electronic retail payment services.

These services relate to the use of an electronic retail payment instrument such as a prepaid card or mobile wallet.

The BOJ says the entities currently authorised to provide the service are Sagicor Bank (My Cash), National Commercial Bank (Quisk) and Alliance Financial Services Limited (EPay).

The public is being advised not to conduct business with unauthorised entities.

In addition, the BOJ underscored that transactions of this nature, in the absence of regulatory oversight, could negatively impact the safety and integrity of the national payment system.

