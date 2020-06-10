Holness lauds contributions of Robinson, Gallimore in tribute

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has lauded the contribution of late Labour and Social Security Minister Shahine Robinson to politics and national development.

Holness opened tributes to Robinson in the House of Representatives this afternoon, which are now under way.

Robinson, 66, died at her St Ann residence after battling cancer.

“She was not just a minister or a political representative. She was more than a political colleague, she was more like my sister and friend.

“But I am comforted that she is now in the arms of God and there is no more pain,” Holness said while noting that his visit to Robinson’s home to see her days before her death was emotional.

Robinson had sat just behind Holness in Parliament and was always within proximity to him, even when she entered Gordon House in 2001.

A portrait and flowers occupied her seat today, with family members in the chamber to witness the tributes.

Holness said Robinson, who was the North East St Ann Member of Parliament, took her politics seriously, recalling how well she knew her constituents.

“She took constituency organisation and constituency representation seriously. Her mantra was ‘if we are going to be good politicians, we have to know our people’.

“She lived her sage words and would often say ‘If you don’t go into politics to serve, it doesn’t make any sense. You have to want to serve the people to make a difference in the lives of the people’,” the prime minister said.

Meanwhile, Holness also paid tribute to another former social security minister Dr Neville Gallimore who died recently.

Gallimore, 81, served as South West St Ann MP for over 30 years.

“Dr Gallimore served Jamaica with distinction. He had a passion for God, his people and his politics. Indeed, the record will show his famous quote ‘God first, country then politics.’ This appropriately and accurately describe his long and illustrious career in politics,” Holness said.

He said Gallimore was impactful during his stint in politics and was instrumental in developing the food stamp programme and the national assessment programme.

