Marathon extends helping hand to nation’s teachers

Hundreds of Jamaican teachers who are clients of Marathon Insurance Brokers (MIB) are set to enjoy a special cash giveback over the next two months.

As of this week, the COVID-19 Helping Hand Programme, which saw thousands of MIB clients who are healthcare workers and employees who have been laid off from their jobs being gifted with reduced instalment payments on insurance premium loans, will be expanded to include the nation’s teachers.

In addition, the programme will run for another two months as the original closing date of June 15 has been moved to August 6, Independence Day.

The COVID-19 Helping Hand Programme, launched early May, released some $2 million into the hands of healthcare and other workers by a 50 per cent slash in the payment of the due premium instalment.

The decision by Marathon to extend the programme to August 6 and to offer the benefit to teachers, means that the total giveback will now cost the company in the region of $4 million.

The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has affected workers across all industries, especially those in healthcare, education and tourism.

MIB reports that while there has been a rush for the benefit among healthcare workers and others who have been laid off, requests have been mounting from the education sector for teachers to be included.

“We gave consideration to the fact that many of our teachers have been working from home and using their personal resources to deliver lessons online to their students. We believe that a cash break through premium payment relief to our educators will go a long way,” MIB chairman Richard Burgher said.

He said healthcare workers and other employees who have been laid off and who have not yet accessed the offer will still be accommodated up to August 6.

To access the programme, clients will need to login to the online portal www.mibinsure.com.

“We have client services officers ready to hold your hand through the process,” Mr Burgher said.