St Ann residents disarm alleged robbers

A homemade firearm was handed over to the Ocho Rios Police in St Ann by residents on Tuesday.

The police report that about 11: 00 a.m., passers-by found the firearm in bushes and took it to the station.

The police say it is believed that the firearm was recovered after men were set upon and beaten after they allegedly tried to rob residents in Pimento Walk, Ocho Rios in the parish.

After the men escaped from the mob, the area was searched and the firearm found in bushes.

