Corporate Hands | Edufocal, Mayberry sign agreement to boost online learning

From left: Mayberry Investments Limited executive chairmen, Christopher Berry and Konrad Mark Berry, both happily sign off on the partnership with Gordon Swaby, co-founder at Edufocal, and his father, Mr Swaby, at the investor briefing on their newest venture of virtual learning last week. Edufocal has been around for over eight years and provides learning materials online for more than 70,000 students through gamification, while preparing for examinations such as Primary Exit Profile in Jamaica.