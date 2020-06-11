Thu | Jun 11, 2020

Corporate Hands | NCB installs Braille-enabled ATM, gives masks to the blind

Published:Thursday | June 11, 2020 | 12:10 AM
Carol Wheatley, product development officer, National Commercial Bank (NCB), demonstrates to Daemion McLean, president, Jamaica Society for the Blind, how to use the newly installed Braille-enabled ATM at the NCB Matilda’s Corner location.
Contributed
Carol Wheatley, product development officer, National Commercial Bank (NCB), demonstrates to Daemion McLean, president, Jamaica Society for the Blind, how to use the newly installed Braille-enabled ATM at the NCB Matilda’s Corner location.