Earth Today | Agricultural resilience gets ‘shot in the arm’

JAMAICA’S ABILITY to rebound from adverse agricultural events has been strengthened, with the installation of a cold room at the Bodles Research Station in Old Harbour.

The cold room, which cost $6 million, will supplement the facility’s work in seed storage.

Funded by the Investment Plan for the Caribbean Regional Track of the Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience, the effort is a part of the project’s support of applied adaptation initiatives in the region.

“The cold room installation will ensure that the seeds stored will be viable for a longer time,” said Georgia Golding, plant breeding officer at Bodles.

“These seeds represent the facility’s foundation planting material, a portion of which is made up of climate-resilient crop varieties,” she added.

The installation of the cold room forms part of a larger investment that has also seen the purchase of a large seed batch-dryer and the refurbishing of the facility’s seed bank facilities. The refurbished seed bank facilities were formally handed over in October 2019.

The Investment Plan for the Caribbean Regional Track of the Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience is a US$10.9 million, five-year project executed through the Project Management Unit of The University of the West Indies’ Mona Office of Research and Innovation.

Funding for the project, which is being implemented in six countries, comes from the Climate Investment Funds, with financial oversight from the Inter-American Development Bank.

The participating countries are Jamaica, Haiti, Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, and St Lucia.