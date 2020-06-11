Earth Today | Local Green-Blue Enterprise Radar toolkit now available to communities

THE RELEASE of ‘The Local Green-Blue Enterprise (LGE) Radar: A Tool for Community Enterprises’ by the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) is expected to support COVID-19 economic recovery that is fair, environmentally sustainable, low-carbon and resilient.

CANARI said the toolkit, developed in collaboration with the Green Economy Coalition (GEC), is “a simple but effective tool that can help community micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) assess how they are doing and where they can improve in delivering on the triple bottom line benefits of economic, environmental and social sustainability, as well as good governance”.

The entity developed, tested and refined the LGE Radar through an action-learning process with business support experts and over 47 formal and informal MSMEs or MSME associations across 10 Caribbean countries over the past four years.

“Putting nature and nature-based livelihoods at the centre of the COVID-19 response and recovery is critical, and the release of this publication on World Environment Day 2020 is very timely,” said Nicole Leotaud, CANARI’s executive director.

“As we commit to transforming Caribbean economies coming out of the COVID-19 crisis, practical and easy-to-use tools, like the LGE Radar, are necessary to empower these MSMEs to understand their role in this economic transformation,” she added.

Since 2010, CANARI has been engaging Caribbean stakeholders in dialogues to explore ‘green economy’ and ‘blue economy’ in the Caribbean context, and the pathways for transformation of our economic development models to ones that are more environmentally sustainable, inclusive and resilient.

MSMEs are a key pathway to drive such an economic transformation, since they already deliver many economic, social and environmental co-benefits.

Many enterprises are heavily depend on natural resources and have the potential to ensure healthy ecosystems and sustainable use of natural resources. MSMEs can also be powerful providers of solutions to address environmental degradation and climate change.

The toolkit is intended to be used by small business facilitators, trainers and mentors from government, academia, civil society and international and regional organisations who provide support to community MSMEs.

It includes activity sheets, lessons learnt and case studies from previous Radar sessions done by CANARI and its partners. Also, the toolkit is designed for those working with nature-based enterprises in the Caribbean. However, many of the approaches are applicable to MSMEs in other countries, particularly developing countries and small island developing states.

CANARI will continue to use this toolkit in its work to support MSMEs across the Caribbean and to advocate for more enabling legal, regulatory, fiscal and funding frameworks for MSMEs, especially for green/blue and social enterprises.

This toolkit was developed and piloted with support from two regional projects being implemented by CANARI – #GE4U: Transformation Towards an Inclusive Green Economy in the Caribbean and Powering Innovations in Civil Society and Enterprises for Sustainability in the Caribbean, which are both funded by the European Union.