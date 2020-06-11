Government spending $345 million on zinc fence removal programme

The removal of zinc fences which formed part of Government’s social programme for many years will be carried out along major corridors and roadways during this financial year.

With an allocation of $345 million to carry out this exercise, Finance and the Public Service Minister Dr Nigel Clarke said it is intended to enhance communities and their environs as well as to provide safety and security for residents.

In his contribution to the debate on the revised budget in Parliament last night, Clarke said in previous years, allocations to remove zinc fences had been capped at about $40 million annually.

Clarke said that the removal of zinc fences along major thoroughfares such as Washington Boulevard and Rockfort should receive priority attention.

“In this time of COVID, we are saying to the people that we care about them and we not only care about giving them a compassionate grant but we want to improve their environs,” he said.

