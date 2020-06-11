NEPA warns of Sargassum seaweed influx

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is advising the public to expect an increase of mats of the brown seaweed known as Sargassum along several beaches across the island in the upcoming months.

NEPA explains that the increase of the seaweed is believed to be related to heightened ocean temperatures and the availability of nutrients discharged from major rivers within the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

The seaweed forms into large mats and is transported by ocean currents towards the Caribbean, washing up on beaches throughout the region.

NEPA explains that Jamaica, like several Caribbean Islands, has been impacted by the seaweed, which it says has been spotted offshore the island.

The agency says some beaches across the island, particularly in Portland, St Thomas, St Catherine and Westmorland are already being heavily impacted.

As sargassum collects and decomposes on the coastline, it produces an odour that attracts insects.

NEPA says allowing the Sargassum to remain on the beach has proven to be the simplest and lowest cost solution, however, there are instances where it becomes necessary to remove the seaweed.

How to remove Sargassum

* Removal of Sargassum should be carried out manually through the use of non-intrusive methods (no heavy equipment and machinery) such as hand raking or beach raking equipment with a perforated conveyor belt.

* After raking, the accumulated sand should be returned to the beach.

Disposing of Sargassum seaweed

* Stockpiling at a designated location.

* The material should be turned occasionally to encourage its drying and the ultimate removal of sand.

* All organic material should be disposed of at an appropriate off-site location and or burial on the beach where practical.

The agency is advising beach operators that should the need arise for the use of heavy equipment such as tractors and front-end loaders for the removal of Sargassum and other accumulated debris, permission should be sought from the NEPA prior to carrying out the activity.

