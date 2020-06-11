St Andrew man arrested following illegal gun seizure

A St Andrew man is in custody following the seizure of an illegal firearm at Sterling Castle Heights in Red Hills on Wednesday.

The police report that about 5:30 a.m., a team was on operation in the area when a premises was searched.

According to the police, a Smith and Wesson .38 revolver and six .38 rounds of ammunition were found and the occupant subsequently arrested.

The identity of the person taken into custody is being withheld pending further investigations.

