St Catherine pastor charged with rape, fraud

St Catherine pastor 56-year-old Winston Campbell has been charged with three counts of rape and obtaining money by false pretence.

Campbell was charged by detectives assigned to the St Catherine Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse after three alleged victims came forward and reported incidents to the Spanish Town Police in May.

The police report that between 2014 and 2018, the alleged victims, who were members of his church located in Point Hill, St Catherine, spoke to Campbell on separate occasions about various ailments they were experiencing.

One of the complainants was allegedly told by the pastor to pay over more than $200,000 for supplies and rituals needed to cure her illness, which he allegedly claimed was as a result of evil spirits.

The pastor then allegedly had sexual intercourse with her.

The two other complainants, who are related, also went to the pastor on separate occasions.

One of the alleged victims was reportedly ill and the other was allegedly told by the pastor that she was being attacked by evil spirits.

They reportedly paid over cash to Campbell and were then told to have sexual intercourse with him to be cured.

The police report that Campbell was taken into custody on May 26 in relation to one of the reports filed against him and was later granted bail.

On June 5, he turned himself in to the police accompanied by his attorney in relation to the other reports made against him.

Campbell is to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, July 31.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Crime Stop at 311 or police 119 emergency number.

