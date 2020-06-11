St James police seize illegal guns, woman in custody

A woman was arrested in connection with the seizure of two 9mm firearms and two 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation in Bobman Hill, Lilliput, St James on Tuesday.

The police report that about 6:00 a.m., a team was in the area when a premises occupied by the woman was searched.

They say a 9mm Trabzon Carandai pistol, a magazine containing two 9mm rounds of ammunition and one Browning 9mm pistol were found wrapped in a sock under the staircase of the dwelling.

The woman was taken into custody in relation to the seizure.

