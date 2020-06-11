Two of three victims found dead in St Thomas died from chop wounds

Shanna Monteith, Gleaner Writer

A post-mortem conducted today on the three bodies found in bushes in Pear Tree River, St Thomas on Sunday revealed that two of the victims suffered chop wounds.

The police told The Gleaner that the woman, who is a Jamaica Defence Force solider, died from a chop to the neck and her young son died as a result of a chop his throat.

It was also revealed that a liquid substance was found in the stomach of the male victim.

The police indicated that further analysis is to be conducted on the substance.

DNA testing is also to be conducted to determine their identities as the bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

The police had theorised that the incident is a case of a suspected murder-suicide.

