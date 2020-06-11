Wanted man captured in Kingston

The police are reporting that Akeem Walcott, otherwise called ‘Bingy’, who was listed as wanted by the Denham Town Police, has been captured.

Walcott, who is wanted for a case of murder, was picked up during a police operation in the Hunts Bay area on Wednesday.

The public is being reminded that harbouring wanted persons is an offence for which they can be prosecuted.

The police are also warning that persons put themselves and their families at increased risks of attack by other criminals when they harbour wanted individuals.

