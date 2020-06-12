17 St Catherine schools flagged for absent COVID-19 measures

Ruddy Mathison, Gleaner Writer

Seventeen of the 23 St Catherine secondary schools that were reopened to facilitate students sitting Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) have not met the required standards established by the St Catherine Health Department.

High schools were reopened on Monday for refresher CSEC and CAPE classes for students preparing for regional exams next month.

Schools were closed in mid-March as part of government measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation on Thursday, chief public health officer for the parish, Grayson Hutchinson, said the schools were flagged due to a lack of running water, the absence of hand washing stations and hand sanitisers as well as hand towels and other supplies.

"In addition, temperature checks were not being done, notices of instructions relating to hand washing and sanitisation were not displayed, social distancing has not yet been achieved, no isolation rooms have been

identified and no order has been made for personal protective equipment," Hutchinson said.

He said that some principals indicated that they were unable to complete preparations due to short notice, but assured that they are working to address the issues.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson told The Gleaner that the health department continues to work with nursing homes and the Spanish Town Infirmary on getting up to standard on COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

He had told the meeting that three weeks ago, the department inspected 33 nursing homes and the infirmary and it was found that the latter and 25 of the elderly facilities did not meet the standards,

He said work plans outlining the deficiencies and recommendations were developed for them.

