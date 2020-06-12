Four of five bodies found in St Andrew shallow graves identified as missing Clarendon men

The police are reporting that the results of DNA testing on the corpses found in shallow graves along the banks of the Sandy Gully in St Andrew are Clarendon men who were reported missing.

The identities of the deceased are:

* Roy Hamilton, 42, of Longwood, Clarendon

* Kavaughn Graham, 40, of Rocky Point, Clarendon

* Ricardo Mathra, 33, of Longwood, Clarendon

* Omar Bennett, 30, of Rocky Point, Clarendon

* The police say investigators are working to ascertain the identity of a fifth body.

According to the police, the men were reported missing on Tuesday, April 7, and were last seen in the Kingston 11 area after leaving home in Clarendon to do business.

READ: Remains of 5 found in Washington Gardens

On Monday, May 11, the bodies were discovered in an advanced state of decomposition by members of the police’s Major Investigation Division, Canine Division and the Scenes of Crime Unit.

Two men and a woman were taken into custody following the discovery of the bodies.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.