Healthcare heroes continue to shine

With the reopening of the economy and many Jamaicans getting back into the swing of things, we continue to recognise the healthcare heroes who put themselves on the front line daily to ensure the health and safety of others.

While they were not able to work from home, their advice to all Jamaicans continues to be to practise proper hygiene, wear masks in public spaces, and to maintain social distance to curb the spread of the disease.

Everyone counts in the fight against COVID-19. One person actions can affect all.

Charlene Richards

18 years at KPH

Surgical Nursing Department Supervisor

My family is at times agitated with me working during COVID-19. However, as a result of my nursing training, I assure them, and I have been protecting myself.

Paula Allison-Metcalfe

20 years at KPH

The only public health nurse assigned to KPH

My family is quite comfortable with me working during COVID, because it has been my core duty for the last five years to be in the front line when it comes to outbreaks.

Diane Buckley Smith

22 years at KPH

Departmental Supervisor- Emergency Department and other Outpatient Departments

A few of my family members are agitated but with my reassurance, they are comfortable that I take the necessary precautions. I just trust in God and ensure that I use the necessary PPE.

Dahlia Thomas

22 years at KPH

Infection Control Nurse

My family is scared, but they support me. Also, some of my family members are medical personnel, so they understand what I’m going through. As Christians, we pray and with Christ in the vessel, we will smile at all times.

Rachael Lee Francis

12 years at KPH

Critical Care Nurse in the Infection Control Department

My family is not as fearful because being in the ICU, I maintain the same precautions. When I get home in the evenings, I ensure that I change at the door and sanitise myself before entering. My daughter knows that she’s not supposed to touch me once I’m in my uniform. They also pray for me every day, so they’re quite confident, and I reassure them that I’m OK.

Larome Hall

8 years at KPH

Certified Emergency Nurse — Accident & Emergency Department

My family is very supportive of me working on the front line. They check on me every day. They ensure that I wear my PPE and encourage me to do my best in the fight against COVID.

Veronique Miller-Lewis

23 years at KPH

Nurse Manager — Accident and Emergency Department

My family is very supportive. They are a little fearful, but they have embraced the situation, and we work together to prevent the possibility that I carry the virus home. I’m isolated to one side of my house, so as soon as I reach home, I remove my clothes outside and I shower before I go to meet my family on the other side of the house.