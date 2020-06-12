Marathon Insurance rewards teachers

HUNDREDS OF Jamaican teachers who are clients of Marathon Insurance Brokers (MIB) are set to enjoy a special cash giveback over the next two months.

As of this week, the COVID-19 Helping Hand Programme, which saw thousands of MIB clients who are healthcare workers, and employees who have been laid off from their jobs, being gifted with significantly reduced instalment payments on insurance premium loans, will be expanded to include the nation’s teachers. In addition, the programme will run for another two months as the original closing date of June 15 has been moved to August 6, Independence Day.

The COVID-19 Helping Hand Programme, launched in early May, released $2 million into the hands of healthcare and other workers by way of a 50 per cent slash in the payment of the due premium instalment. The decision by Marathon to extend the programme to August 6, and to offer the benefit to teachers who are clients, means that the total giveback will now cost the company in the range of $4 million.

Requests Mounting

The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has affected workers across all industries, especially those in healthcare, education, and tourism. MIB reports that while there has been a rush for the benefit among healthcare workers and others who have been laid off, requests have been mounting from the education sector for teachers to be included.

“We gave consideration to the fact that many of our teachers have been working from home and using their personal resources to deliver lessons online to their students. We believe that a cashbreak, through premium payment relief, to our educators will go a long way,” MIB Chairman Richard Burgher said.

He said while teachers will join the beneficiaries of the COVID-19 Helping Hand Programme, healthcare workers and other employees who have been laid off and who have not yet accessed the offer, will still be accommodated up to August 6.

Burgher explained that the decision to slash the premium by 50 per cent was an easy one for the brokerage firm and represents a major contribution to the COVID-19 fight, as it immediately releases a much-needed cash relief to hard-working Jamaicans.

“We are all in this together, hence the name, COVID-19 Helping Hand Programme. So, all of our clients, long-standing or new, as long as you are a healthcare worker, teacher, or if you have been laid off from your job, you have full access to the programme,” Burgher said.

To access the programme, clients will need to login to the online portal, www.mibinsure.com.

“We have made the application process very easy for everyone. Our clients will only need a copy of their pay slip to verify their status or the copy of a letter confirming that they were laid off. All of this can be easily uploaded and processed online. If you need help, simply send an email to mib@cwjamaica.com and our special team will get back to you in minutes. Please do not visit our offices to do this. All applications must be processed online,” the MIB chairman emphasised.

Clients who seek to access the programme will need to login to mibinsure.com and complete a short questionnaire, after which MIB will confirm the 50 per cent deduction from your next payment via email. It’s as easy as that.

“We have client services officers ready to hold your hand through the process,” Burgher said.