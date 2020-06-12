Mother’s reopens stores

WESTERN BUREAU:

MORE THAN a month after COVID-19 forced the closure of its 18 stores islandwide, temporarily claiming the livelihood of some 900 workers, fast-food giant Mother’s has reopened all its retail outlets throughout the country.

In addition to the stores, the company known for its patties reopened its Devon House Bakery last week Thursday, and its canteens in secondary schools on Monday, in sync with the Ministry of Education’s back-to-school order for fifth- and sixth-form students sitting the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations.

By summer, the organisation’s Managing Director Carlysle Hudson says Pimento’s, also at Devon House, which serves sandwiches, soups and salads, will complete the cycle.

“Things will be different, of course, as our world will never be the same. It is a new day for Jamaica,” Hudson stated, pointing out that they will be offering takeaway in all their locations and drive-through in Mother’s Portmore, Mandeville and Santa Cruz restaurants.

Hudson said customers can dine in their restaurants as well, as special measures have been put in place to maintain social distancing, which he admits limits the number of customers in the store at any one time.

The Mother’s managing director was also excited about the customer support received since reopening. “Our customers are complying with the social distancing, which has not been difficult for us,” stated Hudson.

The fast-food restaurant’s ability to survive was threatened by the pandemic that devastated the balance sheets of several countries worldwide.

Mother’s shuttered its doors in early May, telling this newspaper then that it had lost 15 to 20 per cent on its breakfast business as a result of the new curfew times implemented by the Government, and some 50 per cent in the afternoons owing to closure of the stores by 4 p.m. to accommodate the 6 p.m. time slot.

Today, Hudson admits it was a difficult decision, but the temporary closure was to safeguard employees and customers. “The safety of staff is critical and we couldn’t continue to expose them to the virus,” he said then.

Some 840 employees have returned to work, with the others set to resume duties during the summer, he assured.

Meanwhile, Lisa Lake, chief executive officer of Restaurant Associate Limited said her stores were up and running, and they had successfully avoided lay-offs.

“All stores except those located at the universities and airport are open and running at this time,” she noted.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com